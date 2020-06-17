More Confusion in APC As Victor Giadom Declares Self As Acting National Chairman

…Ajimobi As Factional Acting Head

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy National Secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Victor Giadom has declared himself as the new Acting National Chairman of the party.

The declaration followed yesterday ruling by a Court of Appeal in Abuja, upholding the suspension of the former substantive National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshimhole.

Giadom made the announcement Wednesday at a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress.

“Consequently, I bring to your notice that on the 16th of March 2020, Hon Justice S.U Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, I, Chief Hon. Victor Giadom should act as the National Chairman of our great party’’ Giadom said.

The Acting APC stated further: “That Order could not be immediately effected at the time because of the temporary reprieve Adams Oshiomhole got from the court of Appeal on the same date.’’

“As your Acting National Chairman and presiding officer in the NWC, we therefore cancel the decision of the Screening and Appeal Committees of the former Chairman of the party on the Edo primary.”

Giadom’s announcement is coming a few hours after the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, issued a statement announcing the Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting National Chairman.

Ajimobi who is reportedly critically ill is also been reported to have called for peace within the ranks and file of the polarized party.

The crisis rocking the APC took the present alarming dimension as the party screening committee for the Edo State Governorship primary disqualified, the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki had Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, announced his resignation from the party. His Deputy, Philip Shaibu followed suit hours later.