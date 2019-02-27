More Heavy Weight Senators Fall, As Akpabio, Akume Lose in their States

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More huge casualties have been recorded in the results of National Assembly (NASS) as Governors of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio and Benue George Akume have been defeated in their various Senatorial zones.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning officer, Prof. Peter Oban, Tuesday afternoon finally declared Senator Akpabio’s opponent, Chris Ekpenyong, the winner of the election in Akwa Ibom North-West District with a total of 118,215 votes, as against the former Minority Leader, polled 83, 158 votes.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mr. Mike Igini, Monday hinted that the INEC would not declare the election result in Uyo because of legal implication.

“The results are ready, but INEC can’t declare it in Uyo. The law says the election results must be declared at the senatorial district’’.

“The report we are getting about the security situation in Ikot Ekpene is that it is not okay for INEC to go there and announce results,” the REC stated.

Similarly, Senator Akume who is presently representing Benue North-West Senatorial district, has lost in his bid to return to the Senate as he lost to the candidate of the opposition PDP, Orker Jev, also a member of the House of Representatives.

The winner polled 157,726 votes against Akume who garnered a total of 115,422 votes.

It would be recalled that another major casualty in the Senate poll was the present Minority Leader, Abiodun Olujimi of Ekiti State and the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

