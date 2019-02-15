Morocco Busts IS-linked Cell, Arrests 5

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Moroccan Authorities on Friday a terror cell made of five people, including a former detainee under the anti-terrorism law, in the Central City of Safi, Moroccan Interior Ministry announced.

The suspects are aged between 21 and 36, and had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, the statement pointed out.

The suspects had planned to join IS on the Syrian and Iraqi territories in coordination with one of its members on the ground.

They also planned to undermine security and stability of Morocco, the same source added.

One of the suspects tried, during his presence in a sub-Saharan African country, to obtain a recommendation to join one of the groups affiliated to IS in the Sahel region, it revealed.

The police raid resulted in the seizure of electronic devices, knives and extremist manuscripts, the ministry said. (/NAN)

Please follow and like us: