W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Morocco Foils Migrants Attempt to Storm Into Spain’s Melilla

Posted by Latest News, North Africa Saturday, August 31st, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Local authorities, reported that the Moroccan authorities on Friday foiled a mass attempt by over 400 Sub-Saharan migrants to storm into Spain’s North African exclave of Melilla.

According to the local authorities, nine migrants sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Fnideq’s hospital, of M’diq-Fnideq.

The authorities said over 90 others were arrested and handed to the security services, while the search continues to arrest the rest.

Spain’s two North African exclaves of Melilla and Ceuta are often used as entry points into Europe for African migrants. (NAN)

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49340

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/morocco-foils-migrants-attempt-to-storm-into-spains-melilla/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement

Zenith Bank Advertisement

nnpc

News Alert

NNPC

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts