Mourinho Declares £300m Spent On Man United Inadequate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has declared the sum of £300m he has spent on his squad so far is “not enough”.

Mourinho made the declaration after their 2-2 draw with Burnley Tuesday.

“Spending £300m is not enough. The price for the big clubs is different than for the other clubs. The big historical clubs are normally punished in the market because of that history.

“The boys are doing what they can and they are doing fine” said Mourinho.

When asked if eight points from the past five games was good enough for a club like United.

The former Chelsea Manager in his response cited Italian giants AC Milan, who sit 11th in Serie A, and European champions Real Madrid, fourth in La Liga and 14 points behind leaders Barcelona.

“When you tell a club like Man Utd, do you think Milan is not as big as us? You think Real Madrid are not as big as we are?

“I know what a big club is. One thing is a big club and another thing is a big football team. They are two different things.

“When you speak about responsibilities to win the Premier League, Tottenham doesn’t have that responsibility because they are not a club with the same history as us.

“Arsenal don’t have the responsibility to win it. Chelsea don’t have the responsibility to win it. When you speak about big football clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club” Mourinho submitted.

Mourinho was appointed United boss in May 2016 and broke the world record that summer to sign £89m midfielder Paul Pogba as well as recruited £30m defender Eric Bailly, and midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan for £26.3m.

This year, the United has spent £75m on striker Romelu Lukaku, as well as £31m on defender Victor Lindelof and £40m for midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Please follow and like us: