Mourinho Not Happy About Manchester United Transfer Deals

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho is presently not happy due to lack of the club’s summer transfer dealings.

Monrinho is worried despite giving the list of transfer targets to the Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward after the club’s Europa League final win against Ajax on 24th May, 2017.

While speaking on the matter, senior United personalities hinted that about three or four players have been identified for transfer, still, other developments are possible, beside the only transfer so far of the 22-year-old defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m.

It is understood that Mourinho desires at least one forward to compensate for the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, who has been knocked down by injury, as well as a holding midfield player.

Efforts to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann 26, for a fee that would have come close to the world record £89m; United paid Juventus for midfielder Paul Pogba 12 months ago were compromised by Ibrahimovic’s major knee injury, which will keep him out until the New Year.

The present situation in Man United is somewhat different to 12 months ago, when Ibrahimovic, centre-half Eric Bailly and midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan were all signed two weeks before the England club went on their pre-season tour of the Far East, with Pogba coming in later.

Mourinho is concerned that his squad must improve, despite winning the EFL Cup and Europa League last season in which they finished sixth in the Premier League.

It is expected that tour matches against Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona in particular will determine the extent of the improvement that is required.

