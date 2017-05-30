Mrs Buhari Departs Nigeria to Visit Husband in London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has left Nigeria for London, United Kingdom, to visit her husband who has been sick and flown out of Nigeria since May 7.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, the President’s wife thanked Nigerians who have been praying for her husband’s quick recovery.

The statement read, “The wife of the President, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari today (Tuesday) left for the United Kingdom.

“Her Excellency will spend some time with her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently on medical vacation.

“She expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been praying for his quick and safe return.”

