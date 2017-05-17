MTN Reacts to $8.5 Million Fine Received from Rwanda Regulatory Agency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has slammed a fine of US$ 8.5 million on the Telecommunication Giant, MTN over non-compliance with its directives.

African Examiner gathered that RURA directed MTN not to include MTN Rwanda in the MTN South and East Africa (SEA) IT hub based in Uganda but the company failed to comply with the directives.

In the meantime, MTN corporate headquarters in South Africa acknowledged it has received the fine notification but currently engaging with the Rwanda regulatory agency with a view to resolving the issue.

Similarly, MTN Nigeria recently received a huge fine of $5.2 billion for failing to disconnect 5.1 million unregistered SIM in its network.

The Nigerian Communications Commission said the penalty was based on 200,000 naira ($1,000) for each of 5.1 million unregistered cellphone SIM cards that should have been disconnected by an August deadline.

