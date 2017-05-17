W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

MTN Reacts to $8.5 Million Fine Received from Rwanda Regulatory Agency

Posted by Business, Featured, IT & Telecoms, Latest News, South Africa, Southern Africa Wednesday, May 17th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has slammed a fine of US$ 8.5 million on the Telecommunication Giant, MTN over non-compliance with its directives.

African Examiner gathered that  RURA directed MTN not to include MTN Rwanda in the MTN South and East Africa (SEA) IT hub based in Uganda but the company failed to comply with the directives.

In the meantime, MTN corporate headquarters in South Africa acknowledged it has received the fine notification but currently engaging with the Rwanda regulatory agency with a view to resolving the issue.

Similarly, MTN Nigeria recently  received a  huge fine of $5.2 billion for failing to disconnect 5.1 million unregistered SIM in its network.

The Nigerian Communications Commission said the penalty was based on 200,000 naira ($1,000) for each of 5.1 million unregistered cellphone SIM cards that should have been disconnected by an August deadline.

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39298

