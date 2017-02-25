W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained At Florida Airport, Immigration Official Asked ‘Are You Muslim?’

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, February 25th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lawyer says the son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport.

Chris Mancini tells the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky that 44-year-old Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 after returning from Jamaica.

Mancini says officials questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?”

Mancini says officials continued questioning Ali Jr. after acknowledging that he was Muslim. Ali Jr. was born in Philadelphia and holds a U.S. passport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they “cannot discuss individual travelers; however, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection.”

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38159

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/muhammad-alis-son-detained-at-florida-airport-immigration-official-asked-are-you-muslim/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts