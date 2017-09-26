MURIC Commiserates with Lagos, Nigerian Muslims On Imam Akinola’s Death

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commiserated with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Deputy President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Saraki Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji (Chief) S. O. Babalola, the Baba Adinni of Lagos, Shaykh Hafeez Abu and the entire Muslim Ummah of Lagos State on the death of the Lagos Chief Imam, Shaykh Ibrahim Garba Akinola.

MURIC in a statement issued Monday in Lagos by its President, Prof Ishaq Akintola described the late Cleric who died at age 80, as a great scholar, pious and widely travelled.

The group prayed that Almighty Allah overlooks his trespasses and reposes his soul in Al-Jannah firdaus.

Imam Garba Akinola died after a brief illness on Sunday in Lagos, while in the Hospital.

