W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

MURIC Condoles Prompt News Publisher On Mum’s Death

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, December 31st, 2016

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commiserated with the Prompt News’ publisher, the title’s staff and the rest of the family friends and associates over the passage of the publisher’s mother, Mrs. Sariyu Oyetunji.

The group’s Director Prof Ishaq Akintola in a statement issued in Lagos Friday, prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive Mrs. Oyetunji, repose her soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

MURIC however charged the publisher of the online title and his team not to allow the incident to dissipate the zeal with which they have been serving Nigerians on the platform of the online newspaper.

Mrs. Oyetuniji passed away at age 72, Thursday December 29, 2016, at her residence in Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37163

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/muric-condoles-prompt-news-publisher-on-mums-death/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————————



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts