MURIC Condoles Prompt News Publisher On Mum’s Death

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commiserated with the Prompt News’ publisher, the title’s staff and the rest of the family friends and associates over the passage of the publisher’s mother, Mrs. Sariyu Oyetunji.

The group’s Director Prof Ishaq Akintola in a statement issued in Lagos Friday, prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive Mrs. Oyetunji, repose her soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

MURIC however charged the publisher of the online title and his team not to allow the incident to dissipate the zeal with which they have been serving Nigerians on the platform of the online newspaper.

Mrs. Oyetuniji passed away at age 72, Thursday December 29, 2016, at her residence in Ologuneru, Ibadan, Oyo State.

