Museveni: Critics Describe Uganda’s Anti-pornography Law as Diversion from Govt Corruption

KAMPALA — Uganda is launching a drive against online pornography that critics condemn as a diversion from deeper problems of graft, unemployment and crumbling social services facing President Yoweri Museveni.

The campaign is the latest salvo in a culture war between conservatives fighting what they see as foreign moral influences promoting criminality and a more liberal, often younger population.

“This is an invasion, it’s Western culture,” said Simon Lokodo, a 59-year-old Catholic priest who serves as minister of ethics and integrity.

“Overconsumption of pornography … the consequences are very dire,” he told Reuters this week.

The government had released 2 billion shillings ($556,000) to his office to combat online pornography. Some money would go to pornography-blocking software, he said.

Some Ugandans expressed anger at the cost of the ban, saying it served only to divert public attention from failures of President Museveni’s government. Critics of Museveni, who has ruled for 31 years, say he presides over widespread corruption and human rights abuses./VOA

