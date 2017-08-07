Muslim Group Condemns Anambra Bloodbath

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has denounced the killing yesterday of worshipers St Philip’s Catholic Church, Amakwa Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state South-east Nigeria.

The group in its reaction Monday in a statement issued in Lagos by its Director Prof. Ishaq Akintola described the bloody attack on the church as ”heartless, ungodly and barbaric”.

”In particular, we condemn the attack on the Catholic Church because places of worship do not belong to the builders. They belong to God. Any attack on a place of worship is therefore an affront against God. No homo sapien has the right to extend hostilities to the house of God” MURIC stressed.

It added that speculation that the attack was an extension of a drug war was not acceptable, contending that it was as an excuse for the most criminal and inhuman attack.

While asking about the lives of several worshippers that were wasted and their offence, MURIC said the invaders allegedly came with the intention of squaring up with Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonu, a notable businessman from Amakwa who built and donated the church to Nnewi Diocese and killed their target’s father, Pa Ikegwuonu, and shot his mother in the arm.

The organization charged Nigerian security agencies to unveil the killers with lightning speed, urging people in the neighbouring communities to supply useful information on the tragic incident to the law enforcement agencies.

It also advised Nigerians to be security conscious at all times because as insecurity is a constant threat to economic growth and prosperity.

