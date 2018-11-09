My Son’s Support for Buhari 2019 is a Plot to Get Back At Me, Says Okupe

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Doyin Okupe has alleged that the decision of his son, Ditan to support the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, against the Presidential candidate of his party, Turaki Atiku Abubakar may be a plot to get back at him.

The picture of Okupe’s son posing with the Director of Strategic Communication, Buhari Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo went viral on social media Friday.

In the picture posted from his Twitter handle: @fkayamo: the senior lawyer and human right activist tweeted: ‘’Breaking ranks with their fathers for PMB: Ditan Okupe, 1st son of Atiku’s man, Doyin Okupe, a UK-trained lawyer of 12 yrs post-call in Nig, volunteers to work 4 PMB’s campaign team just like OBJ’s son. Nigerian youths note: Atiku’s salesmen cannot even sell him to their children’’

In his reaction, Okupe, a former Spokesman to the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan via his Twitter handle @doyinokup; said: ‘’Ditan okupe is my Son. He is a very brilliant young man. He went to Kings college, Lagos, Burkinham university, UK &did post graduate in law at d London school of economics. We both hv had serious issues in the last 5yrs.This may be his way of getting back at me. I wish him luck’’.

Last week, a son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwon was also in the news, for pronouncing his support for Buhari.

Dr. Okupe is a member of the mass media council of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization.

