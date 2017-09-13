Myanmar: De Facto Leader San Suu Kyi to miss UN Convention Over Poor Intervention

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is to miss a key UN debate next week, following mounting criticism of her poor handling of a crisis involving the Rohingya Muslim minority.

No fewer than 379,000 Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh since violence began late last month. Presently, the entire villages have been burnt down.

A UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Raad Al Hussein Monday accused the government of attempted ethnic cleansing.

In contrary, the Myanmar’s military says it is fighting Rohingya militants and has denied reports that it was targeting civilians.

The Rohingya, a mostly Muslim minority in Buddhist-majority Rakhine, have long experienced persecution in Myanmar, which says they are illegal immigrants. They have lived in Myanmar, also known as Burma, for generations but are denied citizenship.

The UN Security Council is due to meet today (Wednesday) to discuss the crisis.

The organization’s refugee agency has lamented that enough aid is getting through to the Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh.

On visit to a camp, the UNHCR’s George William Okoth-Obbo called for massive increase help for the refuges.

