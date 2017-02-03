N1.1 Billion Scandal: Court Grants Ex-FCT Minister’s Son Bail

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the son of Former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, Shamsideen Bala

The ex-Minister’s son is being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over 15 counts, including alleged N1.1 billion money laundering.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba who had ordered Wednesday that the suspect be remanded in Kuje Prisons, Friday granted young Bala’s’ application in the sum of N100 million.

In addition, Justice Dimgba ruled that the suspect should provide two sureties, with each of them consenting to N50m bail bond.

EFCC has argued that the accused action contradicted Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Justice Dimgba ordered speedy hearing of the suit and adjourned commencement of the trial proper till March 27 and 28, 2017.

