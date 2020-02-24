N12.8m Contract Scam: Court Issues Warrant Of Arrest On NIMC Manager

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a Principal Manager with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Ms Jamila Muhammed, for alleged failure to appear in court over allegations of corruption.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences commission (ICPC) disclosed this in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa.

Okoduwa confirmed that the NIMC manager and a former Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, were being prosecuted by the commission over their complicity in the N12.8m contract scam.

The warrant according to the release followed the prayer by Counsel for the ICPC, Mr. George Lawal. The Lawyer maintained that there was no medical report to back the claim of ill-health by the accused – Muhammed.

Justice Adeniyi last week Tuesday ruled that Ms Muhammed should be arrested immediately and kept in the ICPC custody, and adjourned the matter till March 5, 2020.

ICPC’s statement read: “Gwarzo is facing six counts bordering on abuse of office for awarding several contracts to Outbound Investment Limited, a private company where he doubled as a director even while he was DG of SEC.

“On her own part, Ms. Muhammed, as director of Outlook Communication Limited, is facing eight counts of gratification and abuse of office for running a private company while in the employment of the Federal Government, as her company was awarded contracts to the tune of N4, 372,080 by SEC.”

The commission in the statement further contended that duo actions were contrary to sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same sections.

ICPC added that the arraignment of the two persons was originally slated for Tuesday, February 18, 2020, before Justice O. A. Adeniyi, but for the absence of Ms. Muhammed, who was said to be sick and on admission at the National Hospital, Abuja.