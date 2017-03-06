N168m Fraud: Ex-Adamawa Governor, Ngilari Gets 5 Years Jail Term

ADAMAWA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola has slamed five years imprisonment on a former Governor of the State, Bar. James Bala Ngilari, over financial misappropriation.

Ngillari who assumed office after the controversial impeachment of his predecessor, Muritala Nyako was culpable of five counts of conspiracy, including the award of contract – to buy 25 official operational vehicles, estimated at N167, 812,500, without due process.

The suit was filed by the Adamawa State Government.

Justice Nathan Musa while ruling convicted the former Governor, but discharged and acquitted two other defendants, namely: Sanda Lamorde and Ibrahim Welye.

The judge cited section 58 (5) of the Public Procurement Acts, ruling that the hands of laws were tied to convict any person found guilty of breach of procurement acts to be sentenced to less than five years imprisonment.

He also ruled that Ngilari was sentenced to a cumulative sentence of five years, ”cumulatively on all the five counts to any jail in this country of his choice”

The jurist however announced he would be held in the Yola Prison, apparently to give room for possible appeal against the ruling.

The former Governor after the ruling responded he accepted the judgment in good faith.

