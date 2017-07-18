N292m Fraud: Health Minister Suspends More Top NHIS Officials

Photo caption: Nigeria’s Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After taking similar action against the Executive Secretary (ES), the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has suspended eight management staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Minister announced the suspension of the ES Prof. Usman Yusuf last week over alleged corrupt practices.

Trouble started when Prof. Yusuf was accused of misappropriation of the agency’s fund to the tune of N292m by members of the House Representatives and subsequently called on Health Minister for his suspension.

The affected officials in the new order include:

Olufemi Akingbade – General Manager, Zonal Coordinator South- South Zone John Okon – General Manager, Finance Account Yusuf Fatika – General Manager, Human Resources and Administration Shehu Adamu – Assistant General Manager, Audit Vincent Mamdam – Assistant General Manager, Head Insurance Safiyanu Attah – Senior Assistant Officer, Marketing Owen Udo Udoma – Senior Manager, Contribution Management Innocent Abbah – Senior Assistant Officer, Planning Research and Monitoring

In a statement issued Monday by the Ministry of Health, Prof. Adewole directed the Acting ES Mr. Attahiru Ibrahim, to ensure that the immediate implementation of the suspension order.

According to the statement, the suspension of the officials is to allow thorough investigation of the corruption allegations against the ES and others implicated.

Interestingly, Prof. Yusuf who first denied his suspension last week has reportedly stayed back, threatening he would not vacate the seat.

He resumed duty as the NHIS boss July 29, 2016.

