N2bn Alleged Scandal: David Mark Denies Sharing Money Among Senators

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President David Mark Sunday denied ever receiving over N2bn during his tenure from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP through a National Assembly account for distribution to Senators.

In a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, Mark who is still a serving Senator said as a law-abiding citizen, he had since answered an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and denied the allegation.

Mark’s statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to media reports wherein it was reported that former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, was quizzed by EFCC over some alleged financial transactions.

“To set the records straight, Senator Mark was invited by the EFCC via a letter addressed to the National Assembly to answer questions on the 2015 presidential election campaign funds as it concerned Benue State.

“As a law-abiding citizen, Senator Mark honoured the invitation.

“Curiously, they also alleged that the PDP paid over N2bn into the National Assembly’s account which he, as then President of the Senate, allegedly shared among the 109 senators, including PDP, Action Congress of Nigeria and All Nigerians Peoples Party (members) in 2010.

“Again, to the best of his knowledge, Senator Mark is not aware of such transaction. This simply did not make sense to any right thinking member of the society.

“Senator Mark wondered why anybody would think that PDP will pay money into National Assembly account. He, however, clarified all the issues raised before returning home.

“Senator Mark believes in due process and the rule of law. He has maintained a clean record of public service over the years and will continue to uphold the highest standard of conduct expected of public servants.”

Meanwhile, Senator Mark appealed to his supporters, friends and associates to remain calm and see his current travails as a price he has to pay for leadership.

