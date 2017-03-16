W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

N4.9 Billion Fraud: Judge Withdraws from Fani-Kayode Trial

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, March 16th, 2017

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos has withdrawn from presiding over the alleged N4.9 billion fraud case against a former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode.

The ex-Minister is prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Upon his withdrawal, Justice Hassan ordered the return of the case file to Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, for it to be re-assigned to another judge.

Consequently, the plaintiff, the first accused and other defendants were directed to await further directives from the head of High Courts.

 

