N400m Money Laundering: Court Orders Resumption of Metuh’s Trial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed continuation of former Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Olisa Metuh alleged money laundering trial for Tuesday June 20, 2017.

Metuh’s trial has been put on hold for about six months due to application filed before the apex court for stay of proceeding.

Justice Okon Abang in his ruling Monday ordered the resumption of the trial and subsequently fixed tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) afternoon, for the next hearing.

He held that the coast was now clear for the resumption of the trial which has been since been suspended so as to obey the outcome of March 17, 2017, application for stay of proceeding which has eventually been dismissed.

Justice Abang, in another ruling dismissed the former PDP Publicist application seeking the release of his international passport which has been in the court’s custody, since he was granted bail early 2016.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Metuh and his private company – Destra Investments Limited, before Court on seven counts, including alleged fraud and money laundering.

