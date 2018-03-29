N605m Fraud: EFCC Drags Heritage Bank CEO, Sekibo to Court

Photo: Heritage Bank CEO, Ifiesimama Sekibo

By Ayo Balogun, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – This is not the best of times for the Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Ifiesimama Sekibo as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has dragged him before a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N605,321,051.05 fraud.

In the charge sheet marked FHC/C/95C/18, Mr Sekibo was joined by one Kolapo Kola Daisi and a company, Greame Properties Limited.

EFCC alleged that Sekibo, on July 29, 2016, while being a bank employee, to wit: Managing Director of Heritage Bank, acquired the sum of N180m beyond his legitimate income through Greame Properties Limited, a company he owned adding that this violated Section 7(1) of the Bank Employees, Etc (Declaration of Assets) Act, Cap B1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and he is liable to be punished under Section 7(2) of the same Act.

Furthermore, the anti-graft agency alleged that Sekibo and Greame Properties Limited did retain in the Diamond Bank Plc account number 0006129214 operated by Greame Properties Limited the sum of N180m received from the account of Vlamings Professionals Limited when they reasonably ought to know that the said money was direct proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit: conspiracy and fraud.”

In another count, the EFCC alleged that Sekibo acquired N125, 321, 051.05 beyond his legitimate income through the Diamond Bank Plc account of FIFC Development and Management Limited operated by him.

EFCC also alleged that Sekibo conspired with Daisi to transfer the sum of N300m proceeds of unlawful activity into the account of Hiltrans Global Investment Limited when he reasonably ought to know that the said fund was fraudulently withdrawn from the account of Heritage Bank Company Limited in Access Bank Plc.

The court is yet to fix a date for the arraignment of Mr Sekibo and other accused persons.

African Examiner reports that Mr Sekibo’s Heritage Bank is not new to controversies as the bank was rumoured to be in distress last year resulting in panic massive withdrawals by its customers. Though the bank denied the distress rumour.

