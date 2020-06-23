Naira Marley: Court Orders Reopening of Jabi Lake Mall

…Asks Management to Apologise for COVID-19 Violation

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal Capital Territory Magistrates Court has ordered the re-opening of Jabi Lake Mall which hosted a concert that featured popular musician, Azeez Fashola aka, Naira Marley.

The mall was sealed over a week ago by Magistrate Idayat Akanni over a musical performance which held at the popular business mall.

The show attracted a large attendance and many of the participants were without face masks or observe social distancing.

All these are against the Federal Government’s preventive and precautionary measures against contracting ravaging Coronavirus.

In hearing the suit, three staff of the mall were arraigned before the court, for organising the concert in violation of the protocols approved by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Tuesday court’s order held that the management of the mall should publish an apology to the government in the national dailies for violating the COVID-19 protocols.

In her ruling, Magistrate Akanni held that her decision followed the application filed by the defence counsel, Mr. Nnamdi Ekwem who prayed the court to unseal the business premises.

She held that her judgment was based on the overall interest of those who would be affected adversely by the closure, noting that the mall had over 100 employees and other tenants who are not co-offenders in the matter.

Reacting to the ruling, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial TaskForce on COVID -19, Ikharo Attah said the FCTA had no objections to the ruling of the court.