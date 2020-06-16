Naira Marley: Suspended Airline Apologises; Didn’t Know Passengers Were “Bunch of Useless People”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspended Executive Jet Services Limited has apologized to the Nigeria minister of Aviation for operating a flight from Lagos to Abuja amid ban on commercial flights to tackle the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

The apology was contained in a letter sent by its chairman, Dr. Sam Iwuajoku and addressed to the Minister.

Recall that on Monday the Minister of Aviation slammed indefinite suspension on Executive Jet Services for flying Nigerian popular musician, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley, to Abuja for a concert.

The minister explained that “the operation is a clear violation of our approval which we take very seriously.” Adding that “It seems this is becoming a norm. This is the second time. So, Executive Jet Services is hereby suspended indefinitely, and they will face the law.”

He added that “the person on that flight conducted a concert. We approved a flight, certainly not for a musician. The flight was approved to convey Honourable Justice Adefope Okogie from Lagos to Abuja and then back to Lagos for an official assignment.”

However, the airline said it operated the flight because it mistook the name on the manifest was for the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola and his men, not knowing “It was a bunch of useless people.”

The letter reads in part:

“Re: Flight for 13/06/2020 done by Executive Jets Services Ltd. to Abuja.”

“We hereby apologise for the above flight with your permit ref: FMA/ATMD/0175/ V/V/ 1268 dated 11th June, 2020.

“Please the flight was to carry a Judge to Abuja on Sunday 14th, 2020 as requested and the permit was granted based on the application, but unfortunately when I called the Judge on Saturday morning to inform him that we have the permit, he then said that he has reached Abuja already with a different flight that someone gave him a lift to Abuja.

“So on Saturday morning 13th June 2020 my staff called me that they have a charter flight to Abuja and that the passengers are already in the lounge.”

“As a rule, passenger manifest is always sent to me before any departure. When I went through the manifest and I saw Fashola Babatunde I thought it was the Honorable Minister of Works going to Abuja with his men, so we decided to do the flight since is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.

“We are very sorry for this mistake and we promise that this would not happen again.”

According to the airline, the names on the manifest are: Adewunmi Segun, Fashola Adeshina, Chinonso Opara, Fashola Babatunde, Adeyeye Tobi, Micheal Opeyemi, Idowu Emmanuel, Seyi Awonuga, Wisdom Intoto, and Abayomi Akin.

The crew members are: Captain Adebiyi, First Officer; Sarin and Cabin Assistant; Ramat.



