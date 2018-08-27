NASS Committee Approves N143bn Budget For 2019 Elections, Declines Buhari’s Virement Request

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Assembly joint committee on the Electoral Matters has approved the sum of N143bn as the working budget for the 2019 General Elections.

The joint committee which concluded its sitting Monday (which started about two weeks ago) rejected the earlier version of N189.2bn, which is the combination of the N143bn plus the sum of N45.6bn proposed to be vired from NASS addition to the 2019 budget.

The Lawmakers declined the virement as suggested by President Muhammadu Buhari in his letter on INEC budget to the Senate.

The budget adoption is expected to be done by the general plenary of the two chambers of the NASS.

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki is believed to be tactically frustrating the Senate resumption, so as to avoid the planned impeachment by the APC Senators, who now constitute simple majority.

