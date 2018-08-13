NASS Makes U-Turn, Cancels Tuesday Resumption

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to the earlier announcement, the National Assembly NASS has canceled its reconvene slated for Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

The House of Representatives Spokesman, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, confirmed this to The Punch Monday, saying that the Lower Legislative Chamber was yet to decide on a reconvening date.

It would be recalled that the House Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yussuf Lasun, announced last week that the National Assembly would reconvene Tuesday (tomorrow) to consider the budget for the 2019 polls and other pending issues forwarded to lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari in July.

Ever since the defection, over a week ago by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, both the ruling APC and the opposition PDP have since been trading words on the moral right of Saraki still occupying his seat, having belonged to the minority party in the Senate.

While the APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is threatening that Saraki would be impeached by all means, the embattled NASS Chairman has replied that he could only be removed by the two third members of the Senate.

The sudden shift may not be unconnected with the raging threats, couple with the outcome of three bye-elections held last Saturday to fill vacant seats in the NASS (two Senates) and (1 House of Representatives), all of which were won by the ruling APC.

The outcome of the polls has given the APC an edge on the claim to control the majority membership of the NASS.

