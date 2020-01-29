NASS Asks Buhari To Fire Service Chiefs Over Incessant Killings, Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Assembly has called on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the country’s service chiefs of their positions, over the porous state of security in the country.

The two chambers of the congress made the resolution Wednesday at their respective special plenary sessions.

The senators slammed heads of the security agencies, contending that they have run out of ideas to tackle security challenges bedeviling the country.

A statement issued after the senate’s plenary session stated that, “some Senators who took their turns to speak on the floor during the debate that lasted over three hours, called for the removal of the Service Chiefs who they faulted for running out of ideas on developing strategies needed to address Nigeria’s escalating security problems.

“Other lawmakers, however, threw their weights behind the introduction of Community and State Policing as a remedial alternative to addressing the spate of insecurity in various states of the federation.”

More significantly, lawmakers asked President Buhari to declare a National Security Emergency so as to address the escalating challenges of insecurity currently facing the country.

Similarly, the Senators raised concerns over the urgent need for the Federal Government (FG) to restructure, review and reorganize Nigeria’s security architecture.

In the same vein, the House of Representatives earlier Wednesday called on the service chiefs to resign or be sacked by the President.