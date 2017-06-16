NDDC Officials, Staffs under Investigation over Certificate Forgery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered investigation into educational qualification of members of staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Usani, gave the directive when he visited the Commission’s office on Friday in Port Harcourt.

He expressed optimism the investigation would expose ghost workers and staff members, who gained employment into NDDC with forged certificates.

Usani said the federal government was committed to purge the Commission of sleazy practices in order to fast track development of the Niger Delta.

He said: “We have observed that there are several people working in NDDC with forged certificates, which is partly responsible for the bad image of the Commission.

“Directors of the various departments in the Commission are expected to submit the nominal roll of their respective departments to the NDDC Managing Director, Nsima Ekere, within one week.

“We will not tolerate any delay to this directive and as such, failure to submit the nominal roll on or before one week would lead to sanction.

“Any departmental head who signed for a ghost worker would face the music.”/NAN

