Ndigbo Major Beneficiary of Buhari’s Declaration, Says Southeast APC

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, South- East chapter, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to seek re-election in 2019, is a starting point towards the realization of Igbo presidency in 2023.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its zonal National Vice chairman, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, and zonal publicity Secretary Hycienth Ngwu, which was made available to African Examiner on No day in Enugu.

President Buhari, had during a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council NEC meeting of the APC held in Abuja Monday, expressed his readiness to seek for a second term in office, come 2019.

Reacting to the development, the South East APC stated: “this decision was in all respects, made for the best interests of the people of South East Nigeria and we happily thank God and President Buhari for this kind gesture. We believe that the actualization of the Igbo’s Presidency in 2023 has just begun with this declaration.

“We urge the good people of South East (Ndi Igbo) to avail themselves of this golden opportunity of playing into the Nigerian political mainstream by voting massively for and ensuring the re-election of President Buhari come 2019. We must not let go this opportunity.

“We equally urge the Igbos to be conscious in electing quality members into the National Assembly under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to benefit maximally from the APC’s zoning arrangement at that level. The era of negative and self-centered propaganda should be and is over.

It added: “This time demands that our best brains should be employed to our overall advantages.

“We believe the Igbos know the consequences of being in opposition to the Federal Government in Nigeria, and doubtless to say this knowledge informed our people’s deliberate action in 2015. Granted that President Buhari was magnanimous in victory, but our voting pattern limited our robust participation.

According to the statement: “This certainly is the right time for us to redress and make the right move and be bold enough to always demand and ask for more. It is well with Ndi Igbo in particular and Nigerians in general.” it concluded.

