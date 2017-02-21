NECO Releases 2016 November/December Results

By Abdul Gaffar Bello

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2016 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results, with Ogun State South West Nigeria leading other States in best performance.

NECO Registrar/Chief Executive Prof. Charles Uwakwe while announcing the results Tuesday at the Minna, Niger State headquarters of the examination body, disclosed that a total of 5,183 students from Ogun State obtained five credits and above in all subjects, representing 91.13 per cent.

He added that Zamfara state recorded the worst result with only 59 candidates obtaining 5 credits and above, representing 25.65 per cent.

Prof. Uwakwe indicated “a total of 47,941 candidates registered, out of which 47,118 sat for the examinations, and the number of candidates with five credits including Mathematic and English Language put at 28,530 (60.55 per cent)”.

In addition, NECO boss revealed that a total number of 46,024 candidates sat for English language with 33,303 credit pass representing 72.34 per cent, while out of the 45,574 that sat for Mathematics, a total 39,454 candidates got credit pass, representing 86.54 per cent.

Abia State according to Prof. Uwakwe took the lead in the cases of examination malpractices, as it recorded 953 candidates representing 12.37 per cent cases. There were cases of 7,699 candidates; of representing16.3 per cent caught for malpractices, in which Edo state recorded the least – 8 cases, representing 0.10%.

In all, NECO Registrar announced that English has the highest case of misconduct with 1,162 candidates involved.

The body Chief confirmed that the results were released exactly 60 days after the exams were conducted.

In the meantime, Prof. Uwakwe has urged candidates to access their results on NECO official website: www.mynecoexam.com. The access is via the candidates’ Examination Registration Number and scratch cards.

