NELMCO’s Example in Public Assets Disposal

By Abdulahi Ibrahim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria is a country witnessing many developments. In an era of many controversies, a positive aspect still appears in an obscure corner. Disposal of public assets can conform to due process and extant laws. An agency is walking the talk.

As civil society activists, we pry over many agencies of government, advocating for due process and anti-corruption as spearheaded by the present federal administration. We stumbled on an agency largely unmentioned in the past, the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Ltd/Gte (NELMCO), a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing that is saddled with the responsibility of disposal of the Non-core properties of the defunct PHCN.This body has set a new standard in public assets disposal in Nigeria.

Our interest in the activities of the agency was triggered by the echo created by the recent “Expression of Interest” published by the agency in most national dailies and the current Federal Tenders Journal requesting reputable organisations to serve as Valuers, Sales Agents and to provide comprehensive inventory for the Non-core Assets of the defunct PHCN.

We gathered that the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has previously valued the PHCN Non-core Assets listed by the agency in the recent publication, in 2015. However, due to unfavorable public perception about the processes leading to the selection of the Valuer and also doubts about the amounts quoted as values of the properties which were believed to have been compromised.

Our checks also indicated that for any sale of public property to be deemed successful, that property must have been valued within twelve months from the date of the sales. This we believe has necessitated the revaluation that is being carried out by NELMCO.