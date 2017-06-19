W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NEMA Confirms 16 Killed in Maiduguri Suicide Bomb Attack

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, June 19th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that about 16 people were killed Sunday night during suicide bomb attack which took place in Maiduguri suburb, the Borno State capital.

NEMA’s Spokesperson Mr. Abdulkadir Ibrahim in a statement issued Monday, further confirmed that it was a twin bomb attack.

Mr. specified that at about 8.45 pm, two female suicide bombers were intercepted when they attempted to gain access into Dalori 2 Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp.

Mr. Ibrahim disclosed that two other female suicide bombers also detonated their explosives at the adjoining Dalori kofa village at about 8.10 pm, and that led to the death of 16 victims.

NEMA put the figure of the suspected attackers at four.

The agency also confirmed that the injured victims have since been administered with first aid and subsequently transported to hospitals within Maiduguri for treatment.

 

 

