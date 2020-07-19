W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nepotism Worst Form Of Corruption In Nigeria – Sanusi

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, July 19th, 2020

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ,Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has identified other factors that are promoting corruption in Nigeria.

He said: “Morally and religiously speaking, corruption is a problem.

“Part of the problem we have is incompetence and that is why I keep saying we must pay attention to merit. There must be a merit test; a competence test.

“For me, I think the root of corruption is when we begin to de-emphasize merit, competence and performance.

“The worst form of corruption we have in this country is nepotism.”

He sated this during a webinar stressing that corruption will remain an issue in the country as long as incompetent people continue to occupy leadership positions.

