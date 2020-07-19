Nepotism Worst Form Of Corruption In Nigeria – Sanusi

Nepotism Worst Form Of Corruption In Nigeria – SanusiAfrican News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, July 19th, 2020
By Nwa Diokpa
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ,Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has identified other factors that are promoting corruption in Nigeria.
He said: “Morally and religiously speaking, corruption is a problem.
“Part of the problem we have is incompetence and that is why I keep saying we must pay attention to merit. There must be a merit test; a competence test.
“For me, I think the root of corruption is when we begin to de-emphasize merit, competence and performance.
“The worst form of corruption we have in this country is nepotism.”
He sated this during a webinar stressing that corruption will remain an issue in the country as long as incompetent people continue to occupy leadership positions.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=53931