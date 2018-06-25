New APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Vows to Tackle Party’s Many Challenges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says he is in a hurry to assume office to tackle the party’s many challenges without delay.

Oshiomhole, who emerged Chairman of the party at his last National Convention held Saturday in Abuja, said this in his acceptance speech at the Eagle Square, venue of the convention.

The former Edo State Governor was elected through affirmative vote by delegates, after becoming a sole candidate, following the withdrawal of other aspirants, days before the convention.

Oshiomhole urged aggrieved members of the APC, especially members of the new People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) to remain in the party, which he noted they ‘’jointly built’’.

The former National Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC assured members of the party that his leadership would put in place, a conflict resolution mechanism which would handle crisis within it.

Oshiomhole restated he would ensure effective reward system for party members who had worked for its success at all levels.

While paying tribute to the founding fathers of the party, he said that its pioneer interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and National Leader, Bola Tinubu, were outstanding.

The Labour Union Leader also appreciated the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, stating “since 1999, no national chairman of any political party in the country accomplished what you have accomplished”.

Tinubu in his remarks said former President Olusegun Obasanjo had no moral justification to ask President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-contest the presidency in 2019

He described the former President as “a busy body” meddling into the affairs of the APC without being a member and even of any party, after openly tearing his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership card.

“This man has the temerity of writing a letter.

“What is your business, busy body? Unfortunately, he has torn the card of his party so he does not have one anymore,” Tinubu restated.

He added that he was happy to be in the APC and for not listening to those who advised him against associating with Buhari.

He thanked Buhari for his tenacity and commitment to fight corruption in the country and for working hard to develop the country.

The former Lagos State Governor commended President Buhari-led APC for adhering more to the tenets of internal democracy more than any government in the past.

“We thank you that you have offered yourself to re-contest the presidency in 2019; you must run, and you will win,” he said.

He said that the winning signs had been displayed at convention, stating “we have changed leaders of our party, not at gun point (ask Audu Ogbeh).

Tinubu commended Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Baduru of Jigawa, who was also Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee for the success of the event.

“Baduru, you have delivered in spite of negative prediction that we will never see this day and that our party will fall apart’’ Tinubu stressed.

He congratulated the newly-elected party’s National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole.

