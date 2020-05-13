New CoS, Ibrahim Gambari, Pledges Loyalty to Buhari As Northern Govs Hail Appointment

Photo: President Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari at the State House, Abuja. Photo Credit: @SundayAghaeze

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has pledged loyalty to his boss as well as best service to the country

Prof. Gambari made the pledges in a brief interview after assuming to office in the Villa Wednesday.

Speaking, Prof Gambari who hailed from Kwara State, North central Nigeria, indicated that what his principal needed from him were: his loyalty, competence, and support, that has bearing with the task of governance.

“I will serve the nation, Mr President. He needs my loyalty, competence, and support.” He declared.

Prof Gambari thanked the President for the honour to serve as his COS.

Recall that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Wednesday morning announced Prof Gambari’s appointment ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) virtual meeting.

Prof Gambari’s immediate predecessor, Mr. Abba Kyari died April 18, 2020 after protracted illness linked with COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu have congratulated the new COS to the President.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, in a congratulatory message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, Wednesday in Jos, described the appointment as well- deserved.

He described Gambari as an accomplished diplomat and administrator, whose vast experience and qualifications, both at home and abroad, would help him discharge his duties diligently.

“We are delighted with the opportunity that Mr. President has given Prof. Gambari to serve the nation.

“The Professor comes into the job with huge experience and knowledge on governance and service, which we believe will enable him perform well.

”As Northern governors, we assure him of our support and prayers, as he takes on this very important role,” he said.

On his own, Governor Sanwo-Olu while hailing the appointment, described Prof Gambari as the right man for the job.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Wednesday, congratulated Gambari and described him as a man of impeccable character, right temperament, leadership and knowledge.

”The choice of Professor Gambari as successor to the late Mallam Abba Kyari by President Muhammadu Buhari is commendable.

“Gambari is not just an academic or a diplomat; he is a fine gentleman, a decent Nigerian who epitomises the Nigerian dream.” He stated.