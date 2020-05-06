W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

New NEMA Boss Resumes, Vows to Reposition the Agency

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, May 6th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (Rtd), newly appointed Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), assumed duty on Wednesday with a promise to be fair to all.

Muhammed, who was received by directors of the agency at its Abuja headquarters, said he would focus on repositioning the Agency to meet its statutory mandate, promising to collaborate with relevant stakeholders.

He called on the staff of the agency to remain committed to their work and ensure teamwork with everyone carried along.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Muhammed on April 30, 2020. He replaces Mr Mustapha Maihaja.

Muhammed was a former Chief of Policy and Plans at the Nigerian Air Force.

