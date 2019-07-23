W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

New Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Vows To ‘Get Brexit Done.’

Posted by Latest News, World News Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – New Conservative party leader Boris Johnson says he wants to “get Brexit done” by Oct. 31 and unite Britain, in his first remarks after winning the party’s leadership run-off.

Johnson praised Prime Minister Theresa May, whom he is due to succeed on Wednesday, for her “extraordinary service” and for her “passion and determination” in politics.

“We’re going to get Brexit done … in a new spirit of can-do,” he said.

“I think we know that we can do it and that the people of this country are trusting in us to do it,” Johnson said.

“The campaign is over and the work begins,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49019

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/new-prime-minister-boris-johnson-vows-to-get-brexit-done/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

NNPC

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts