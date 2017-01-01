New Year: Governor Dickson Applauds Bayelsans For Support, Encouragement

YENAGOA, BAYELSA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has noted with satisfaction, the tremendous support and encouragement, his Restoration administration has continued to receive from the people of the State.

The Governor, who stated this in his new message, attributed the achievements of his administration, especially in the periods leading up to and after the last governorship elections to the divine grace of God and the massive support and love of Bayelsans.

He was particularly grateful to Bayelsans for their firm belief and support during the post election legal tussle, which ended up at the Supreme Court, stressing that, despite threats to lives and in some cases, even physically being assaulted, the people stood by him all the way to the very end.

Hon. Dickson also expressed his appreciation to the entire workforce of the state for their extreme show of understanding of the difficult times, especially with dwindling resources of the state, occasioned by the harsh economic realities facing the country.

He, however, challenged and encouraged organised labour and the entire people of the state to continue to work with the government, even in this new year, as it is determined to embark on radical reforms to put the state in proper stead for greater efficiency in all sectors of the economy.

The Bayelsa State Governor also used the opportunity to highlight some of the achievements of the administration, despite the harsh realities to include, the massive rehabilitation of infrastructure, especially the massive gains made in education, health, agriculture, the three senatorial roads and others that have been completed or attained appreciable levels of completion.

Governor Dickson equally restated the commitment of the Restoration Government to diversify the economy of the state, away from the present dependence on oil and gas, pointing out that, with the State’s International Cargo Airport, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017, efforts at bringing the State closer to becoming an economic hub will be realised.

According to him, while the intentions of the government are geared towards turning around the fortunes of the State, they will also need the support, cooperation and understanding of all and sundry to achieve the set objectives.

Daniel Iworiso-Markson

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Bayelsa State

Please follow and like us: