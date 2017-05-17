NEWS ANALYSIS: Magu, Lamorde and Tales of Corruption in EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fresh facts have emerged to support allegations contained in the damning memo the Department of State Security’s sent to the National Assembly that threw spanners in the confirmation of EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was rejected by the NASS sequel to a detailed memo from DSS that alleged that a man neck deep in corrupt practices cannot lead an anti corruption agency.

Shortly after he was rejected the Senate President, Bukola Saraki who has consistently displayed his independence unlike his predecessors, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to present a new nominee for the position, stating: “What we have taken by this decision goes to show that the President has to re-nominate another candidate and in the interim, somebody else would have to carry out that exercise”

Magu just like his predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde, Magu has a labyrinth of corruption allegations hanging over his head and those of some select loyalists who allegedly do the leg work for him.

The DSS memo even said “sequel to the appointment of Ibrahim Lamorde as Chairman of the EFCC in 2011, he made the return of Magu to the EFCC a top priority. Both men had worked together at the commission when Lamorde served as Head of Operations of the agency. Magu remained a top official of the commission until he was appointed to succeed Lamorde “

The EFCC and Magu are quick to tell us how much money has been refunded to the government by looters but are unwilling to name the looters .

Magu is notorious for media hype. Daily funds are recovered from high profile only for the funds to disappear and he case cases go cold. Stark example is the case of of a former Chief of defense Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh. Magu and his men claimed they recovered $1million cash in his Maitama, Abuja home, but till date the money is not accounted for and Badeh;s case has gone cold.

According to the Senate, Lamorde allegedly diverted of over N2 trillion realized from seized funds and assets from investigated corrupt politicians.

It will be recalled that Chief Executive Officer of Public Alert Security Systems, George Uboh, had petitioned the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, accusing Lamorde of diverting recovered stolen items amounting to N2 trillion.

Checks revealed that the Magu administration is toying the line of Lamorde with strings of inconclusive fraud cases, and claims of funds found in sundry weird places. Sources also hinted that Magu’s EFCC has no intention like Lamorde of accounting for the cash it claims it has recovered from suspects including choice properties.

Today, Magu has three operatives who are very loyal to him. They are John Odoh, Hamza Abdullahi [Principal Detective, Superintendent level 12], and Abubakar Aliyu Madaki. They are alleged to be Magu’s pointsmen who ‘shakedown’ high profile suspects being investigated. Abubakar Madaki retired as a Superintendent of Police in December of 2013 from the EFCC where he was assigned. According to ureports247, Madaki’s profile indicated he studied law. During his stay at the EFCC, he “was not considered wealthy”, stated the source inside the EFCC. Madaki was called back to the EFCC by Ibrahim Magu, months after he was appointed as the top boss of the EFCC.During Madaki’s initial stay at the EFCC and in his second arrival, he has acquired choice properties across the country worth billions of Naira. He has acquired a N450million house in Wuse 2 and another house for his lady friend Wuse 4 worth 200million. Superintendent Madaki also made purchases of lands in nearby Nasarawa State worth over N10billion.

The DSS memo gives credence to the alleged cosy relationships between Magu, his boys and very high profile suspects under investigation and also highlighted his shady past in the Nigeria Police.

The report titled, Request for additional documents/information HAGF/DSS/2016/VOL.1/7 dated 19 December 2016 the DSS recalled how the Acting EFCC Chairman was indicted by the Police Service Commission in its minute of plenary meeting of 20th December 2010 chaired by then chairman, Parry Osayande, DIG Rtd.

The memo confirmed that Magu was indicted after a disciplinary process and awarded severe reprimand for “Action prejudicial to State Security, withholding of EFCC files, sabotage, unauthorised removal of and Acts unbecoming of a police officer. According to the memo, the severe reprimand which was given Magu, is the second highest punishment to be given to an erring officer other than compulsory retirement or dismissal from service

The memo further revealed Magu’s romance with Air Commodore Mohammed Umar (Rtd) a suspect hitherto detained and currently been prosecuted by the service. The DSS in a confessional statement obtained from Umar disclosed that a company, Valcour S.A. Nigeria Ltd said to belong to the former Air Chief was awarded the contract of securing and furnishing of an official residence for Ibrahim Magu by the FCTA.

Other crimes, the service tied to Magu include a forge memo which supposedly originated from the office of the Vice President and addressed to Mr. President, which they claimed was recovered from the private, residence of Umar during a search operation by the DSS.

“The document is a request for approval to commence further investigation into financial activities of Hon. Minister of State for Petroluem Resources Ibe Kachukwu. Also attached to the memo are two genuine investigation reports by EFCC on the minister dated 24 March 2016 and 13 April 2016 and duly signed by Magu. One of the two investigations earlier was reportedly received in the VP’s office by one Folabo KAY”, the memo noted.

Other sensitive state documents said to have been found in the house of Umar which was believed emanated from Magu, include various report relating to transactions of the NNPC and its subsidiaries, a copy of confessional statement by Umar to the service stating that his trip to Maiduguri for condolence visit to Ibrahim Magu, sequel to the loss of a close relative, was made on behalf of the presidential committee on Audit of Arms Purchase, Cross Examination of the Chairman of the Committee, AVM John Odey (Rtd), which revealed that the committee did not send any of its members on such an assignment and that the visit of Umar to Magu was assessed as an expression of their close sinister relationship at the detriment of national security interest.

These are few of the properties purchased by Magu’s right hand man, Madaki :On January 2014, he purchased over 300.56Hectares in Angwan Sa’aka, Karu Local Government Council, Nasarawa State. On the same January 2014, he purchased over 60.59hectares in Angwan Chediya, Karu Local Government Council, Nasarawa State. On February 2010, he purchased over 61hectares in Angwan Monday, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State.

On June 2016, he purchased over 34.38hectares in Angwan Sarkin Mada along Angwan Chero Road, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State. On August 2016, he purchased over 16.96hectares at Gunduma along Madubi road, Karshi Development Area, Karu, LGC, Nasarawa State.

But Magu is fighting back. Has blamed his travails on ‘corruption fighting back’ and also labeled the DSS as not credible . He said “What does it say of an agency that submitted two varying reports on the same person, the same day? Up till now, the DSS has not given me a chance to hear from me. I have not been given fair hearing by the DSS. It is a fundamental issue, it is a constitutional matter. …There are two reports, and that tells you about the credibility of the institution.” According to him, in spite of the DSS findings, no attempt had been made by the agency to invite him so as to make way for fair hearing on any of the issues raised, adding: “There’s right to fair hearing, and I have that right. Until now, I’ve not been invited by DSS to come and respond to any issues raised.”

But the tar is not going away. The DSS’ 14 point memo added “ Magu is currently occupying a residence rented for N40m, at N20m per annum. This accommodation was not paid for from the commission’s finances but by one Umar Mohammed (Air Commodore/Rtd), a questionable businessman and ally of subject who has subsequently been arrested by this service. For the furnishing of the residence, Mohammed enlisted the Federal Capital Development Authority to award a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by the same Mohammed to lavishly furnish the residence at the cost of N43m. “Investigations show that the Acting EFCC Chairman regularly embarks on official and private trips through a private carrier, Easyjet, owned by Mohammed. On one of such trips, Magu flew to Maiduguri, alongside the MD of a bank, who was being investigated by the commission over complicity in funds allegedly stolen by the immediate past Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. “Furthermore, the EFCC boss has so far maintained a high-profile lifestyle. This is exemplified by his preference for first class air travels. On 24th June, 2016, he flew Emirate Airlines first class to Saudi Arabia to perform the Lesser Hajj at the cost of N2,990,196. This is in spite of Mr. President’s directive to all public servants to fly economy class.

