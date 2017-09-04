News of Buhari’s Trip to US not True, Says Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news being circulated via a parody Twitter account and an old NTA news video that President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling or has travelled to the US.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, the Minister said one of the numerous parody Twitter accounts in his name, @MohammedLai, was used to disseminate the fake and ludicrous news that claims that President Buhari is due to leave Nigeria for the USA on Monday ”to condole with President Trump over the floods in Houston”.

Also, he said, an old NTA News video being circulated on the Social Media claims that President Buhari has already left for the UN General Assembly in New York.

”This is a 2015 NTA News video that was repackaged to look current, and to give the impression that the President left Daura, where he is celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, directly for New York,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said Nigerians should disregard any news credited to any account in his name, either on Twitter or Facebook, adding: ”Numerous parody accounts have been opened in my name on the two platforms, when indeed I have no Twitter or Facebook accounts.”

”Fake news, disinformation and hate speech are the antics of the naysayers, those who are pathologically opposed to this Administration. That is why we are urging Nigerians to be more discerning and to double check any information emanating from the Social Media,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

