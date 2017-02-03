NFF Slams N4m Fine on Rangers Over Fans Unruly Conduct

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely three weeks after the League Management Company (LMC), fined the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Rangers inter. FC of Enugu N2.7m, over fans unruly conduct, the Nigeria Football Federation NFF Disciplinary Committee has slammed another N4m fine on the club.

The committee, which met in Nigeria’s federal capital territory, FCT Abuja Thursday, hammered the Enugu club side heavily over crowd disturbance and misconduct during a league match against Abia Warriors on January 21, 2016.

After considering all the available facts contained in a written submission by the Match Commissioner and Refreee’s reports, the committee resolved that the Flying Antelope should pay the sum of N750,000 for their failure to ensure restriction of unauthorized persons from restricted areas.

“That for encroachment and throwing of objects towards the field of play at the end of the match by the fans and supporters of Rangers FC, in breach of Rule B13.18, Rangers shall pay a fine of N1m

For conducts capable of bringing the League to disrepute attempted assault at hauling of missiles at the match officials, Rangers International shall pay a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira only (N500,000.00);

In pursuant to Rule C12, that Rangers shall pay a fine of N500,000, being compensation of N250,000 each to the injured Match Commissioner and Mobile Police Officer.

The Committee also fined Rangers the sum of N1m, being cost for the Committee sitting in line with Rule E1 which states that “where an appeal or election for hearing pursuant to a notice in form 16 fails or is found to have been frivolous, such party may be liable to such additional sanction as deemed fit in the circumstances”.

Meanwhile, barley one week to Rangers 1st leg away match in the 2016/2017 CAF champions league with J.S Saoura of Algeria, scheduled to hold on 10th february, the club is yet to conclude the clearance of some of its utility players, such as Chisom Egbuchulam.

