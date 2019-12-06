NGO Partners with Religious Leaders, Stakeholders Over Violence Against Women

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Christian religious leaders and their Muslim counterparts, as well as other relevant stakeholders have resolved to set up platforms in the churches, mosques and other organizations to check Gender based violence.

They took the resolution during the 16 days of Activism Against Gender – Based Violence organized by the Center for Eradication of Violence Against Women (CEVAW) held recently at the Bridge Water Hotel, Enugu, South- East Nigeria.

African Examiner reports that the dialogue was between the CEVAW members and some religious leaders from different denominations.

The stakeholders also resolved to create a platform where victims of abuse will speak up with a view to ensuring that their privacy and identity are well respected and protected respectively so that they will be able to speak up.

In her speech, at the event, the zonal coordinator of CEVAW, Barrister Margret Nwagbo, deliberated extensively on the fight to end violence against women and condemned gender-based violence.

She insisted that religious leaders needed more training on mediation and therefore encouraged them to take back impartiality and make sure justice is achieved.

The facilitator, Mrs. Francisca Nwaokolo, had in her presentation, entitled “The Role of Religious Leaders in Promoting Gender Equality” defined gender as the differences in social roles and relations, adding that gender roles are affected by age, ethnicity, and religion among others.

She therefore encouraged the religious leaders to talk to people to stop inequality against women.

Also contributing, Reverend Benedict Ikemefuna of the Soul Savers Church said that for the church to be feminine we should know the importance of women in our society.

According to him, “if we kill violence against women, the church will be sanitized therefore every religious leader should go back home and talk to their congregation about stopping violence against women.

