Niboro Congratulates Amaechi, Keyamo; Says Keyamo Can Be the Bonding Cement of Delta APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has said that the Delta State ministerial nominee, Barr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, could be the much-desired elixir to bond the different factions of the APC in the state.

While congratulating Keyamo as well as Chief Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, on their appointments as ministers, Niboro noted that Delta APC may well have been provided a common rallying point in Keyamo, who he described as “a friend to all, and enemy of none “.

His words: “Given the far sighted decision of the APC Mainstream faction led by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to terminate all pending litigations, Keyamo is in a pole position to truly unite the party and be the impartial arbiter we have always sought.

“With a hopefully direct access at the presidency, we believe that through Keyamo there might be a direct ventilation of things Delta before the president himself, in order to bring home more and more dividends of democracy to our people.”

Niboro also congratulated the leaders of APC in Delta, particularly the Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo Agege, and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, noting that Keyamo’s appointment is as much a victory for them as it is for all Deltans.

Niboro praised President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Amaechi, noting that Amaechi’s dogged faithfulness to the ideals that Buhari stands for make him a natural ally of the president.

“When it appeared that he stood little or no chance, Amaechi braved all odds to stand by him, and help redefine the Buhari persona into a national movement. Buhari is a general and understands such things deeper than the average politician. Add Amaechi’s robust interventions in the rail sector where he has worked to budget, and without a whiff of scandal, we fully expected his return to cabinet only as a matter of course “, Niboro explained.

