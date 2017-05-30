Niger Delta: Dickson Meets Stakeholders, Makes Case for Strategic Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has called on the‎ Ministry of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other development partners to support his massive investments in Education and Security by supporting the Education and Security Trust Fund in the state.

Dickson made the call on Tuesday at the‎ quarterly meeting of Niger Delta Stakeholders hosted by the Ministry of Niger Delta at the boardroom of the Minister in Abuja.

The meeting which is the second ‎in the series had in audience chief executives of International Oil Companies led by theSPDC’s Managing Director and Country Chairman of all Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr.Osagie Okunbor, MD/CEO of NDDC, Special Adviser on Niger Delta and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The governor harped on the need for synergy among key stakeholders and industry players in other to accelerate development in the region and build the capacity of the teeming youths.

He used the occasion to highlight some of the sectoral milestones achieved by his administration and stressed that Bayelsa State is experiencing peace like never before.

In his remarks, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani commended Dickson as one of the most responsive governors in the region who is committed to governance.

He told the gathering that the Bayelsa governor’s swift intervention in the world bank water scheme is highly commendable and an example of good leadership that should be emulated.

