Nigeria Announces 315 New COVID-19 Cases, Infections Now 12,801

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 315 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,801.

The NCDC announced this on Monday through its official Twitter handle, noting that as at June 8, 315 new confirmed cases and seven deaths were recorded in the country.

The NCDC said that COVID-19 cases were managed based on the symptoms, complications and other conditions patients present on admission or develop during treatment while their immune system fights the infection.

The health agency said that till date, 12,801 cases have been confirmed, 8,400 active cases, 4,040 cases have been treated and discharged and 361 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that 315 new cases were reported from 14 states: Lagos (128), FCT (34), Rivers (32), Edo (28), Oyo (22), Kaduna (20), Gombe (13), Ogun (8), Plateau (5), Delta (7), Kwara (7), Kano (5), Bauchi (4), Katsina (2).