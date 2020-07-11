Nigeria Announces 575 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 31,323

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria announced 575 new COVID-19 cases in the country within 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 31,323 according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NCDC said via its official twitter handle that as at Friday, July 10, a total of 20 deaths caused by the coronavirus were recorded in the country.

The NCDC said that till date, 31,323 cases have been confirmed, 12,795 patients discharged and 709 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 575 new cases, on Friday, were reported from 18 states.

The NCDC said Lagos remained the epicentre, reporting 224 new cases, followed by Oyo State with 85 and 68 in the FCT.

Other states with new cases were Rivers (49), Kaduna (39), Edo (31), Enugu (30), Delta (11), Niger (10), Katsina (9), Ebonyi (5), Gombe (3), Jigawa (3), Plateau (2), Nassarawa (2), Borno (2), Kano (1) and Abia (1).