Nigeria Announces 595 New COVID-19 Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 595 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rose to 34,854.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

The NCDC said that as at the July 16, 595 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in the country.

Till date, 34,854 cases have been confirmed, 14,292 cases have been discharged and 769 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said that the 595 new cases were reported from 24 states, Lagos (156), Ondo (95), Rivers (53), Abia (43), Oyo (38), Enugu (29), Edo (24), FCT (23) and Kaduna (20).

Others were Akwa Ibom (17), Anambra (17), Osun (17), Ogun (14), Kano (13), Imo (11), Delta (6), Ekiti (5), Gombe (4), Plateau (4), Cross River (2), Adamawa (1), Bauchi (1), Jigawa (1), and Yobe (1).