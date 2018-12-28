W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria Army Says Boko Haram Not in Control Of Baga Town

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, December 28th, 2018


(NAN) – The Nigerian Army on Friday said Boko Haram terrorists had not taken over Baga town in Borno, contrary to reports in some sections of the media.

“Baga town is not in the hands of the Boko Haram. They contested it (taking the over the border town) but they lost the contest,’’ Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations disclosed on the sidelines of a news conference in Maiduguri.

Adeosun, however, confirmed that as at Thursday, troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle in the efforts to repel them.

“They terrorised the town and attacked the Headquarters of the 7 Brigade of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday,’’ he said.

Giving an update on Thursday, the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman confirmed that a naval officer was killed as troops repelled  the attack.

Usman added the Nigerian Air Force component of the Operation Lafia Dole was mobilised to engage the fleeing terrorists. (NAN)

 

