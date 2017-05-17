Nigeria Condemns Mutiny in Cote D’Ivoire

Photo caption: Cote d’Ivoire President Alhassan Ouattara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned in strong terms the recent developments in Cote d’Ivoire in which a small fraction of the country’s Armed Forces mutinied against the Government.

A statement from the Presidency said Nigeria expressed unflinching support for the Government of President Alhassan Ouattara, even as it welcomed the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis.

“Nigeria also urges the mutineers to return to their barracks and to refrain from any action capable of undermining the peace, security and democracy in the country.

“The Federal Government further urges the people of Cote d’Ivoire to remain steadfast in their support for the Government and to refrain from giving support to the mutineers in the overall interest of peace, tranquility, good order and prosperity of the country.” the statement stated.

Meanwhile, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, was said to have been discussing on phone with the Ivorian President and the President of Liberia, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who is also the current ECOWAS Chairperson; seeking ways to resolve the crisis.

